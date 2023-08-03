SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,760,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,101 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 1,097,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.