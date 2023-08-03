SP Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Freshworks worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRSH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 3,015,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,520. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,481 shares of company stock worth $1,232,627. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.