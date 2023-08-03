SP Asset Management LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 4,930,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,551,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

