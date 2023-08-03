SP Asset Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 123,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.89. 737,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

