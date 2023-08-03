SP Asset Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.57. 2,556,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

