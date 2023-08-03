SP Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.70. The company had a trading volume of 226,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,523. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

