SP Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 230,544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SSO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. 1,592,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,406. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
