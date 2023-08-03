SP Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 2,597,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.