SP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.47. The stock had a trading volume of 262,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

