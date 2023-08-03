Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

7/13/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00.

7/11/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00.

6/26/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/26/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,775,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,086. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Get Southwest Airlines Co alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.