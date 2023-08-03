Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/3/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.
- 7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.
- 7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.
- 7/28/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 7/13/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00.
- 7/11/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00.
- 6/26/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..
- 6/26/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.
Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,775,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,086. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
