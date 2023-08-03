Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anna T. Locke Purchases 1,300 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Anna T. Locke purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.84. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 272.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

