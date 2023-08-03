Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

