Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.3 %

SOHON traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

