Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB remained flat at $24.25 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
