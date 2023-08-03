Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Sonoco Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.7 %

SON stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. 688,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.