Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

