Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director Sells $22,933.23 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Burke sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $22,933.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $116,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 201,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.52. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SOI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 139.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

