SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $189.30 and last traded at $190.62, with a volume of 2409079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.51.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

