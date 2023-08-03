SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $189.30 and last traded at $190.62, with a volume of 2409079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.51.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.59.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.