SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $274.00 at Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $359.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.59.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.50. 2,134,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.