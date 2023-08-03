SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $396.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.75. 2,996,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.78 and a 200-day moving average of $289.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

