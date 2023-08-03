Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Plans Dividend of €0.34

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.34 ($0.37) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
LON:SKG opened at GBX 3,125.02 ($40.12) on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,415 ($31.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,604 ($46.27). The firm has a market cap of £8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($43.65) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.