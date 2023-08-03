Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Underperform

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLTTF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

SLTTF remained flat at $1.39 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

