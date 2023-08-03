SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.39%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

