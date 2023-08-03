SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 57,500 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $622,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,483,396 shares in the company, valued at $48,555,178.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 236,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

