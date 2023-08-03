SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 57,500 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $622,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,483,396 shares in the company, valued at $48,555,178.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 236,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
