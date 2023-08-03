Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKWD. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

