Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Pivotal Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.32. Pivotal Research now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Sirius XM shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 5,356,910 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after buying an additional 5,674,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

