Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. Sirius XM updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.