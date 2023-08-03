SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.74 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SingularityNET has a market cap of $262.35 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,265.74 or 1.00051398 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002246 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21521198 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,239,699.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

