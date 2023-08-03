Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 113.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of SPG traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 592,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

