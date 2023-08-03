Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,622. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

