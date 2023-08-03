Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.19% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 557,664 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

