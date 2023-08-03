Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.55% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 2,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

