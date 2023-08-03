Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 84,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Dividend Information

Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

