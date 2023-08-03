Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $882,000 Stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.97% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DBEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.60.

About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

