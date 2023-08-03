Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $773,000 Stake in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.52% of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF alerts:

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

About Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF

The Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (MRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund shifts allocations between fixed income and equity securities, managing risks through option overlay strategies. MRSK was launched on Jun 25, 2020 and is managed by Agility Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.