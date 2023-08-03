Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,127. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

