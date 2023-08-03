Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 24,558 Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.42% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 1,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

