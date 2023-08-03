Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 203 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $222.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,756. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

