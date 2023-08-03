Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 6.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 3,379,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

