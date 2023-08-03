Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. 1,745,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

