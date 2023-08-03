Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.