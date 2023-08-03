Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,712. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

