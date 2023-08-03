Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CL King began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 494,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,594. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $823.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $172,345. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022,810 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after buying an additional 560,131 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $22,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

