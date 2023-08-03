Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silgan to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 714,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,926. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 412,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

