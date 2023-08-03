Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

SSTK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 460,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,217. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

