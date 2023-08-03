Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Decreases By 5.7%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCPW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 267,129 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 255,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,072 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.