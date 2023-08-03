Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 11.6%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF remained flat at C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,492. Monarch Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

