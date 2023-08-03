Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 11.6%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF remained flat at C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,492. Monarch Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Monarch Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Mining
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.