Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Drops By 8.0%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM remained flat at $24.92 during trading on Thursday. 393,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,317. The company has a market capitalization of $947.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

