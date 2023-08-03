Short Interest in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Grows By 5.8%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of LiveVox from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LiveVox by 92.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Thursday. 9,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,189. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

