Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Expands By 6.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 677,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get inTEST alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on inTEST

inTEST Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.